Aurangabad renamed Sambhaji Nagar: Who was Sambhaji?

Sambhaji Maharaj | Photo: Wikipedia

Maharashtra State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar. This decision came amid turmoil in the ruling MVA government when the majority of its MLAs joined the opposition.

History of Khadki

Maharashtra city, now known as the Aurangabad was originally called Khadki, built-in 1610 by Malik Ambar. It was later renamed Aurangabad after it became the headquarters of Aurangzeb during his rule over the Deccan. It will be renamed Sambhji Nagar by Shiv Sena.

Who was Sambhaji?

Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of the celebrated Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and the second ruler of the kingdom after his father's death. Sambhaji ruled the Maratha empire for a short nine-year period. He is remembered for sacrificing his life to protect his people and beliefs.

After Sambhaji's key commanderHambirao Mohite was killed by the Mughal troops in the Battle of Wai in 1687, the Maratha army began to fall apart, and the emperor was spied on by his own relatives.

Finally, Sambhaji and 25 of his advisors were arrested by the Mughal forces of Muqarrab Khan in a skirmish at Sangameshwar in February 1689 and were taken to Bahadurgad, present-day Ahmednagar district, by the troops of Aurangazeb.

Sambhaji and other captives were tortured and humiliated in front of the Mughal troops and finally sentenced to death.

Many accounts state that Sambhaji Maharaj was asked to surrender all his forts and treasures, and finally convert to Islam. Sambhaji refused to do so, and as result was put to a torturous death. Sambhaji Maharaj is still remembered for choosing his people and his beliefs over his life.

