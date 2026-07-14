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Samay Raina faces Supreme Court ire: 'Took court for a ride' over India's Got Latent non-compliance

Coercive action would be initiated if Samay Raina and others failed to comply with the Supreme Court's direction. Know what the case is.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Samay Raina faces Supreme Court ire: 'Took court for a ride' over India's Got Latent non-compliance
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed comedian Samay Raina, saying he has taken the court for a ride and has brazenly violated the orders of the court. A fine of Rs 3 lakh each on Raina and others has been issued for not complying with the apex court’s previous direction. Supreme Court grants two weeks' time to them to file a compliance affidavit. 

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, warned that coercive action would be initiated if they failed to comply. The bench further said that Raina had attempted to justify the delay by claiming that a compliance affidavit had been filed, whereas no such affidavit was on record.

"We have no reason to believe that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and has brazenly violated the orders of this court. The misconduct is further compounded, stating that an affidavit is filed when nothing is on record. Thus, we impose a cost of Rs three lakhs to be deposited within 2 weeks," said the CJI, as reported by ANI.

SC raps Samay Raina and others over non-compliance

The court was hearing a petition by Cure SMA India Foundation against Samay Raina for allegedly making insensitive remarks on India's Got Lalent about the high cost of SMA treatment and about persons with disabilities. The bench was told Raina violated his undertaking to invite specially abled persons to his show and did not contact the Foundation or SMA patients. 

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh said, "I shudder to think what kind of icon he is for youth," to which SG Tushar Mehta replied, "Our youth has better icons."  Mehta also objected to Raina starting Season 2 with a "nimbu-mirchi" to ward off bad fortune, calling it a veiled dig, and to Raina using "disabled persons" instead of "specially abled persons" in affidavits.

CJI Surya Kant rebuked Raina, saying, "In public life, the more you respect others, the more respect you earn," and added that thinking one is "beyond jurisdiction" by sitting outside the country is arrogance. The court initially imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Raina and others, later reducing it to Rs 3 lakh each.

Samay Raina back with India's Got Latent Season 2

The second season of 'India's Got Latent' has finally returned on Netflix and YouTube. Samay Raina recently made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved.

Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology.

(With inputs from ANI)

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