Recently, Samay Raina rescheduled his India tour amid India's ongoing Got Latent row.

YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra cyber cell officials on Monday regarding India's Got Latent case. He was summoned to record his statement in connection with the case. Reports suggest Raina expressed deep regret over the comments he made during the show, acknowledging his mistake and clarifying that his words were not intended. He stated that everything occurred in the flow of the show and he will be more cautious in the future to avoid similar incidents. He also mentioned that the situation had affected his mental well-being and his Canada tour was negatively impacted. "I regret what I said, and I am aware that what I said was wrong," Samay Raina added

Recently, Raina rescheduled his India tour amid India's ongoing Got Latent row. Taking to his Instagram handle, Samay shared the news and promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show. He wrote, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon." The comedian's decision to reschedule the India tour came amid the ongoing case against him for promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his show India's Got Latent.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Apoorva Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

READ | Mukesh Ambani asked Aamir Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan on stage during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain said that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "One of the named Ashish Chanchalani came to the Crime Branch, and we have recorded his statement... we have allowed him to go as he cooperated with us... He has told us he will appear before us whenever it is required..." "Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and the other accused are named in the FIR. We have served them notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per the legal procedure, and we will take action...," he further stated. Earlier, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements about the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)