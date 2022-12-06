Search icon
Samastipur: Gang holds owner of Bhola Talkies Madhulika Singh hostage, loots Rs 30 lakh in Bihar

Bihar news: They broke the CCTV footage and took the DVR so that no one can identify them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

Bihar: Her husband Bhola Singh died a few years ago and her children live in other cities. (Representational)

Samastipur, Bihar: A 10-strong gang attacked the house of a theatre owner in Bihar's Samastipur district and looted Rs 30 lakh in cash and jewellery.  

The incident took place on Monday night. Madhulika Singh, the owner of Bhola Talkies, was alone at her house when the gang entered her house and held her at gunpoint. They took her to a room and broke open all cupboards and boxes and took away cash and jewellery. 

They broke the CCTV footage and took the DVR so that no one can identify them. 

They also attacked her brother Raju Singh's house which is located on the same campus. But since the family members woke up, they fled. 

The police allegedly reached the spot after two hours. 

Her husband Bhola Singh died a few years ago and her children live in other cities. She lives alone in the house. 

