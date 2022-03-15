Samajwadi Party likely to field Dr Kafeel Khan in upcoming Uttar Pradesh MLC polls

The Samajwadi Party could be eyeing Dr Kafeel Khan as its MLC candidate from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. Dr Khan was among the 9 persons accused in the cases on infant deaths at the BRD Hospital, Gorakhpur in 2017.

While there has been no official announcement or confirmation from the SP on the nomination of Dr Khan, the paediatrician told a leading daily that an assurance has been given to him by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dr Khan also posted a photograph on Twitter alongside Akhilesh Yadav today, adding fuel to fire. “Met with Honourable Former Chief Minister Shri @yadavakhilesh sir and presented him a copy of #TheGorakhpurHospitalTragedy”

Dr Khan told the daily that he had met Yadav in Lucknow and the SP chief was looking to make him the MLC candidate from Deoria-Kushinagar seat.

In 2017, Dr Khan was suspended from BRD medical college and was later arrested for medical negligence after several deaths were reported due to encephalitis at the hospital. Upon his release in April 2018, Dr Khan turned an activist. A UP government report later cleared him of all charges.

