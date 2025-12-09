FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'

Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday raised concerns in Parliament over the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, urging the Centre to extend financial and institutional support to their families. He also reiterated his party's long-standing demand for ballot papers in elections, arguing that multiple questions continue to be raised about electronic voting systems.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on electoral reforms, the SP Chief said,"Till now, 10 BLOs have lost their lives in the state during the ongoing SIR process. We demand that families of the deceased BLOs be given Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount and government job be given to one member of the deceased's family."

He also reiterated his party's demand for the reintroduction of ballot papers, asserting that concerns around electronic voting technologies continue to persist.

"Elections should be conducted using ballot papers because many questions are being raised on the use of electronic devices," the SP Chief said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), questioning both its neutrality and its legal authority to conduct the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Addressing the lower House of Parliament, Tewari said, "It is unfortunate that many members here are having to raise questions on the neutrality of the Election Commission of India."

Tewari suggested that the first reform should be an amendment to the law concerning the selection of EC members. "The first reform that should happen is an amendment to the law governing the selection of members of the Election Commission. My suggestion is that the LoP Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India should be added to the committee of the Election Commission," he said.

The Congress MP also criticised the ongoing Systematic Internal Reforms (SIR) process in various states.

"SIR is ongoing in many states in the country, but the Election Commission of India has no legal justification to hold SIR," he remarked, questioning the Commission's authority to implement such reforms.
The lower house of Parliament has begun discussions on election reforms, including the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across various states.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 21, 2026.

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya  Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. 

(With ANI Inputs)

