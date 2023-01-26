Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam Singh Yadav, demands Bharat Ratna

The SP claimed that the central government had made a mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s stature and contributions with the Padma Vibhushan honour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Samajwadi Party slams Centre for conferring Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam Singh Yadav, demands Bharat Ratna
Mulayam Singh Yadav | File Photo

By conferring the Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam Singh Yadav, the government has made a mockery of his stature and contributions to the country, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said on Thursday.

He and other party leaders demanded that the Samajwadi Party founder be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, posthumously on Wednesday.

Reacting to the award, SP MLA Maurya tweeted in Hindi, "By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India has made a mockery of Netaji's stature, work and contributions to the nation. If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna."

Similar views were expressed by party spokesperson I P Singh.

"Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay," Singh tweeted.

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on October 10 last year.

READ | Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.