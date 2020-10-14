Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. "Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is under the supervision of doctors after he tested positive for coronavirus. He has shown no corona symptom for now," the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है। फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. The senior leader was helped inside the Parliament on a wheelchair on the first day of the session on September 14. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Mainpuri seat.