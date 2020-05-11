Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital again for stomach-related ailments

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was on late Sunday night admitted at the Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of ailments in his stomach.

This is the second time that the Samajwadi leader has been admitted to the hospital within the span of just five days. Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav had been brought to the hospital for a routine check-up but was admitted on the advice of doctors who were catering to the veteran leader's stomach and urine-related issues, according to Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Mulayam was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. However, he was again admitted on late Sunday night after complaining of stomach-related issues.

Mulayam's younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav took to his official Twitter handle to inform citizens of the health situation and asked everyone to pray for the leader's long and healthy life.

"For the last 2-3 days, many well-wishers were worried about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is the source of inspiration and energy to all of us. 'Netaji' is healthy by the grace of God. Pray to God that Netaji lives long and stays healthy and keeps giving direction to the country and society," Shivpal tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले 2-3 दिनों से बहुत से शुभचिंतक हम सभी की प्रेरणा व ऊर्जा के स्त्रोत श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की सेहत को लेकर परेशान थे। 'नेता जी' ईश्वर की अनुकम्पा से स्वस्थ हैं व स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि नेता जी दीर्घायु हों, स्वस्थ रहें और देश व समाज को दिशा दें। — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) May 8, 2020

Notably Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also posted from his official Twitter handle, praying for Mulayam Singh Yadav's good health.

"There was news of Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav being unwell. I pray to God to get him well soon," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted out on late Sunday night.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि वे उन्हें शीघ्र ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 10, 2020

Reports said that the veteran leader is likely suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy earlier.