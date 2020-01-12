Samajwadi Party leader shot dead by unknown assailants in UP's Mau area

Samajwadi Party leader Bijli Yadav was shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday at Muhammadabad area in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

Yadav, 40, was assassinated while he was going for his morning walk to a field in Muhammadabad, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

The hospital authorities stated that he died on the spot.

The assailants fled from the scene of the crime, and the police are still on the lookout for the killers.

As of now, the police have still not deciphered the motive behind the SP leader's killing.

The family members informed the police that he had no personal enmity with anyone.

Yadav was a former head to Sakhwalia village.