Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar quits Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

Son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar on Monday resigned as an MP of the Upper House.

According to sources, Shekhar was unhappy with SP after he was denied ticket to contest from Balia in the recently held Lok Sabha election. Sources added that Neeraj is planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party and the saffron party is expected to send him to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Neeraj’s tenure as Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in November 2020 and his decision to resign is going to help the BJP in the long run as the party is not in a majority in the Upper House.

PM Modi will unveil the book penned by Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harivansh on the life of former PM Chandrashekhar. The book titled Chandrashekhar - The Last Icon Of Ideological Politics is based on the life of the former premier and highlights his journey as a politician who never compromised with his ideologies to cling on to power.

