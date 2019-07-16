Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. India


Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar quits Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

According to sources, Shekhar was unhappy with SP after he was denied ticket to contest from Balia in the recently held Lok Sabha election


Neeraj Shekhar

Neeraj Shekhar

Share

Written By

Source

Zee News

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

Son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar on Monday resigned as an MP of the Upper House. 

According to sources, Shekhar was unhappy with SP after he was denied ticket to contest from Balia in the recently held Lok Sabha election. Sources added that Neeraj is planning to join Bharatiya Janata Party and the saffron party is expected to send him to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2020. Neeraj’s tenure as Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in November 2020 and his decision to resign is going to help the BJP in the long run as the party is not in a majority in the Upper House.

PM Modi will unveil the book penned by Rajya Sabha Vice-Chairman Harivansh on the life of former PM Chandrashekhar. The book titled Chandrashekhar - The Last Icon Of Ideological Politics is based on the life of the former premier and highlights his journey as a politician who never compromised with his ideologies to cling on to power.

â€• Zee Media Newsroom

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox