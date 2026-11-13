‘Sam Bhai’: PM Modi wishes Sam Pitroda on Diwali, calls him his ‘Gujarati friend’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged Diwali and Gujarati New Year greetings with Congress leader Sam Pitroda, following the latter’s remarks that their political differences had never affected their personal equation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sam Pitroda exchanged warm festive messages on Thursday, offering a rare glimpse of their personal rapport despite their political differences.

Modi wished Pitroda and his wife, Anjana, on Diwali and the Gujarati New Year, addressing the Congress leader as “Sam Bhai”.

“Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben.Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!” PM Modi posted.

Pitroda responded a few hours later, thanking the Prime Minister and extending his wishes to him.

“Thank you very much for the greetings, Narendra Bhai. We reciprocate the same and wish you healthy years ahead. Sam and Anjana.”

Pitroda says differences with Modi are political, not personal

The exchange came after Pitroda described Modi as his “Gujarati friend” in an interview with news agency IANS. He said he respected the Prime Minister as an individual and had no personal issues with him.

“He is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working, and we get along well. We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that.”

Pitroda also recalled meeting Modi at his residence in Gujarat along with his wife. He said the Prime Minister had been welcoming during their personal interactions.

“Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times. My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, kind, loving and caring at a personal level.”

‘I can disagree with Modi and still have dinner with him’

The Congress leader clarified that his disagreements with Modi were rooted in their political and ideological positions rather than any personal hostility.

“But I may have issues with his views of the world. I may have issues with his ideology. But that's a separate issue; that's not against the individual. It's against the idea. And these are two separate things.”

He further said that political disagreements did not prevent them from sharing a friendly conversation.

“I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh. So I have no issues,” he added.

Pitroda rejects BJP’s allegations over foreign links

The exchange took place amid the BJP’s criticism of the Congress over alleged links with foreign forces. The ruling party has accused the Opposition of working with outside interests to harm India.

Pitroda, who has frequently been targeted by the BJP over the allegations, rejected the charges as baseless. He also denied claims linking him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to billionaire investor George Soros, who has featured in the BJP’s allegations of foreign influence on the Opposition.

The festive exchange between Modi and Pitroda comes against the backdrop of their publicly acknowledged political and ideological differences