Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India: Check price, features, steps to subscribe here

US tech giant OpenAI on Tuesday announced the launch of ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan aimed at Indian users. ChatGPT Go is available for Rs 399 per month, including GST, payable through UPI. The new plan aims to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable for users in India, a company release said.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go: What are the features?

All features in ChatGPT Go are powered by GPT-5, where users can use Indian languages. ChatGPT Go offers ten times higher message limits with GPT-5 compared to the free plan. It offers ten times more image generations daily. Users can upload 10 times more files or images daily. Further, it features a two-times longer memory for personalised responses, the release said.

The new option is available alongside existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus at Rs 1,999 per month, which provides priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for power users. Further, OpenAI offers ChatGPT Pro for professionals and enterprises requiring "highest scale, customisation, and access to advanced models" at Rs 19,900 per month, inclusive of GST.



Check ChatGPT Go price:

ChatGPT Go: Rs 399 per month.

ChatGPT Plus: Rs 1,999 per month (for frequent users with priority access)

ChatGPT Pro: Rs 19,900 per month (for enterprises needing maximum scale and customisation)

You can pay using credit cards or UPI.

How To Subscribe To ChatGPT Go

Log into ChatGPT.

Click your profile icon - Upgrade Plan.

Select Try Go.

Subscriptions are billed monthly and can be cancelled anytime.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, stated that millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving. ChatGPT Go makes these capabilities more accessible and easier to pay for using UPI, he said. India is ChatGPT's second-largest market and one of its fastest-growing, according to the company.



(With inputs from IANS)