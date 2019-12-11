Headlines

'Salute to motherhood': Netizens hails Mizoram volleyball player for breastfeeding baby during game break

Salute to her.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST

A powerful image of a volleyball player and also a new mother breastfeeding her baby on the field is going viral on social media. 

Lalventluangi, a volleyball player for the Tuikum constituency team in Mizoram, was seen feeding her child at half-time during the Mizoram State Games 2019.

Shared by Ninglun Hanghal on Facebook, the picture caption reads, "A stolen moment to feed her 7-month-old baby in between a game was captured making it the picture mascot of the Mizoram State Games 2019. Lalventluangi, volleyball player from the Tuikum Volleyball Team got admitted into the Players Camp with her baby."

In just a few hours, the picture grabbed the attention of the sports minister of Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte who shared the image on Twitter. He also awarded Lalventluangi a sum of Rs. 10,000 as a token of appreciation.

 

Taken on Monday during the first day of the state games in Aizawl, the image is making a buzz on social media and people are saluting her spirits.

Mizoram State Games 2019 is taking place from December 9 to 13 this year.

Salute to her. 

