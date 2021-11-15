Salman Khurshid's Nainital house vandalised over controversial remarks on Hindutva

The row over senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' is intensifying with each passing day. On Monday, his residence in Uttarakhand's Nainital was vandalised by some people allegedly after his new book compared Hindutva with radical Islam. Salman Khurshid posted videos of the incident on social media.

Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid wrote, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

"So such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," he wrote in another post.

In a video, two people can be seen dousing out fire while the pictures show tall flames of fire and a charred door and shattered windows.

As per news agency ANI, DGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI that several people have been booked in connection with the incident.

The senior Congress leader got embroiled in controversy after he recently launched his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times.' Several political leaders have condemned Khurshid for his new book including Union Ministers.

In the book, Khurshid has compared Hindutva with terrorist organizations ISIS and Boko Haram. Ever since his book came out, the political controversy is not showing any sign of stopping. After this incident, political rhetoric is believed to increase further and the matter is likely to intensify.

Two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week.