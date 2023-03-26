Search icon
Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest accused in joint operation with Jodhpur Police

Accused who sent Salman Khan threat mails have been arrested by Mumbai police in a joint operation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Salman Khan Threat case | Photo: Pixabay

Rajasthan police along with Mumbai police arrested the accused who sent a life-threatening email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday. The FIR was registered at Mumbai's Bandra police on March 18 for the mail, said Ishwar Chand Prateek, station house officer (SHO), Luni police station, Jodhpur. 

After investigation, it was found that the mails were sent from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. This information was forwarded to the Jodhpur police and after investigation, police found that this mail was sent by a person called Dhakadram Bishnoi, a resident of Siyago ki Dhani in Jodhpur and the hunt for the accused began, reports HT. 

Jodhpur police on Sunday, along with Bandra police station's assistant sub-inspector Bajrang Jagtap in a joint operation left for Mumbai with accused Dhakadram, 21. 

An FIR was registered on March 18, under sections 120-B, 506(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons– gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit for allegedly sending a threatening email to Salman Khan’s office. 

Read: Jamtara 2.0 in Noida: Youth hired for cheap being trained to commit fraud

The threat mail may have connections with the poaching of blackbuck during the film shoot 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. In an interview, Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi said from Tihar jail that his life goal is to kill Salman Khan as the religious sentiments of the Bishnoi clan were hurt due to the killing of blackbuck in Rajasthan. 

