A senior Mumbai Police official on Saturday said that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has already issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, as well as a red corner notice to search for him abroad.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has begun the extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house, from the US.

A senior Mumbai Police official on Saturday said that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has already issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, as well as a red corner notice to search for him abroad.

"Waiting for certain court documents to complete the formalities, after which a formal proposal will be sent to the central government for further action," the Mumbai Police officials said. The red corner notice is a request made by a member state of Interpol to trace and arrest a wanted criminal. The Crime Branch official said that apart from the warrant, the police need certified copies of court documents to formalize the extradition process.

"The special MCOCA court approved his Crime Branch application on October 16 and the police is expected to get the documents soon. For further action, Mumbai Crime Branch has sent an application to the Central Government for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi," they stated.

Earlier on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is charged in two NIA cases registered in 2022. Anmol is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward. He has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organised crime. NIA has intensified its efforts to track down Anmol, officials are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in his capture.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)