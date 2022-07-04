Sale of wireless jammers illegal in India, government warns e-commerce platforms

Image for representation

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the sale and use of signal jamming equipment such as cellular signal blockers, GPS blockers, or other similar devices is illegal in India unless specifically authorised by the government. On 1st July, the DoT issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of wireless jammers and boosters/ repeaters.

In the advisory, the Department of Telecom noted that the "use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India."

Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India, the DoT said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications, it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import, or otherwise market signal-jamming equipment in India unless expressly permitted by the applicable regulations.

With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers, it said.

The ministry said that the DoT has warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

In January this year, the Department of Telecommunications sent a notice to all e-commerce companies warning against the illegal facilitation and sale of wireless jammers on online platforms.

"It has come to the notice of the Government authorities that the online e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorized telecom and other wireless networks," Ashim Dutta, Dy Wireless Adviser to the Government of India, said in a letter addressed to all e-commerce companies.

"It is brought to your notice that generally, the sale of wireless jammers is illegal. Therefore, its facilitation/sale by the online platforms as well as any other offline dealer/seller for general consumption shall be viewed as an illegal activity," Dutta noted in the letter.

Jammers may be allowed only under exceptional circumstances only when authorized by the Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.