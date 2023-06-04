Search icon
Sakshi murder case: Sahil prepared ‘murder list’, wanted to kill these 5 people after minor girlfriend

In a major update in the Sakshi murder case in Delhi, the prime accused wanted to kill several others before he murdered his own minor girlfriend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

CCTV footage of Delhi Sakshi murder case (Twitter screengrab)

The shocking details of the Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case stunned the entire nation, with more details and twists in the case coming forward. Now, it has been uncovered that prime accused Sahil had more people on his radar, not just his minor girlfriend Sakshi.

On the evening of May 28, 20-year-old Sahil stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend Sakshi to death and crushed her body with a boulder. Now, it is being said that Sahil had a ‘murder list’ – a list of names of people he wanted to kill in the coming days.

According to this ‘murder list’ uncovered by the Delhi Police from the possessions of the alleged killer, Sahil wanted to kill five people. Two of the five people mentioned in the list were Sakshi and her alleged ex-boyfriend Praveen. Apart from this, three other names were on the list.

Sakshi had reportedly broken up with Sahil a few days before she was brutally killed and was planning to get back in touch with her former boyfriend Praveen, whose name she had tattooed on her arm. This fact angered Sahil, because of which he committed the heinous crime.

A day before her murder, Sakshi had threatened Sahil that she will go to the police with a case of harassment against him. Further, Sahil had threatened the minor girl not to talk to any man, which she allegedly did not adhere to.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship for the past three years, while the minor victim’s parents had claimed that they had no knowledge of the same. Sakshi’s ex-boyfriend Praveen has also been summoned in the case and is likely being questioned by the Delhi Police.

On May 28, Sahil cornered Sakshi on the street of the Shahbad Dairy area and stabbed her over 22 times. He later picked up a cement boulder and dropped it on the minor girl’s body, crushing her head and eventually killing her.

