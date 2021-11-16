Saint suffers heart attack during 'pravachan', dies

A shocking case has come to light from Karnataka's Belagavi, where a saint suffered a heart attack while giving 'pravachan' (sermon) in the program and died on stage. This incident happened on November 6, but now its video has surfaced.

In the video, Sant Sangana Basava Swami can be seen addressing his followers in Basagavi, Karnataka and he suddenly becomes unconscious while speaking on the stage. After this, he was immediately taken to the hospital, but the doctors told that he had died due to a heart attack and declared him dead.

The 53-year-old was the chief saint of the Balobala Math and also the head of the Basavayoga Mandap Trust. It was his birthday on November 6 and he was addressing his followers in his math. During the speech, he suddenly collapsed and later died.

A similar incident had come to the fore in Rajasthan last month, where a leader died while delivering a speech on stage during the campaign for the by-elections. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present on the stage in that program.

On October 26, while giving a speech, a leader of Youth Congress suffered a heart attack, due to which he fell on the stage itself. By the time he was taken to the hospital for treatment, he had died. CM Ashok Gehlot had condoled the death of the Congress leader and paid tribute.