The Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2024 have been announced, honouring 21 writers and poets from different Indian languages. The awards celebrate outstanding works in novels, poetry, short stories, essays, plays, and literary criticism.

Hindi poet Gagan Gill won the award for her poetry book Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar. English author Easterine Kire was recognised for her novel Spirit Nights. The list of winners includes eight poetry collections, three novels, two short story collections, three essays, three literary criticism works, one play, and one research work.

Other winners include Sohan Kaul for her Kashmiri novel Psychiatric Ward and Paul Kaur for her Punjabi poetry book Sun Gunvanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab. Poets like K Jayakumar (Malayalam), Haobam Satyabati Devi (Manipuri), Dileep Jhaveri (Gujarati), Sameer Tanti (Assamese), Mukut Maniraj (Rajasthani), and Dipak Kumar Sharma (Sanskrit) were also honoured.

In the novel category, Aron Raja won for his Bodo book Swrni Thakhai. The short story section featured winners like Yuva Baral’s Chhichimira (Nepali) and Hundraj Balwani’s Purzo (Sindhi).

Essay winners included Mukesh Thali (Konkani), Mahendra Malangia (Maithili), and Baishnab Charan Samai (Odia). AR Venkatachalapathy (Tamil) won for his research, and Maheshwar Sorn for his Santali play Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi. Awards for literary criticism went to KV Narayana (Kannada), Sudhir Rasal (Marathi), and Penugonda Lakshminarayana (Telugu).

The awards, approved by the Sahitya Akademi’s executive board, were announced by its president Madhav Kaushik. Eligible books had to be published between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022.

Winners will receive a plaque, a shawl, and Rs 1 lakh at a ceremony on March 8, 2025. Awards for Bengali, Dogri, and Urdu will be announced later.