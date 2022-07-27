Sahitya Akademi Award winner Atulananda Goswami passes away at 87 | Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur Atulananda Goswami passed away at the age of 87 in Guwahati's hospital on Wendesday. The legendary author was known for his novels and short stories. PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and many others condoled the litteratuer's unforturnate demise.

Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modinarendramodi July 27, 2022

According to family sources, Goswami was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for about 10 days, where he took his last breathe on Wednesday morning.

The deceased author's daughter said, "We had taken him to GMCH as he was running a fever. He was immediately admitted to the ICU. He was suffering from dementia for several years. He later developed sepsis."

At the Navagraha crematorium, the author's son performed his last rites.

Goswami, who is well-known for his early 1990s novel "Namghoria," won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2006 for his collection of short stories, "Seneh Jarir Ganthi." In addition, he received the Sneha Bharati Sahitya Samman, the Kumar Kishor Memorial Award, the Katha Award, and the Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury Sahitya Award. In addition, Goswami translated various literature from English, Bengali, and Odia into Assamese and vice versa.

He was a Jorhat district native who had retired from the state administration and had since moved to Guwahati.

