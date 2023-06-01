Sahil killed Sakshi for calling him 'gali ka badmash'? Father Janakraj had warned her about...

Sahil, 20, also told the police that Sakshi wanted to get back to her ex-boyfriend Praveen Jain. (File)

The Delhi Police, which is investigating the sensational Sakshi murder case, reached the Shahbad Dairy area on Wednesday to recreate the crime scene. The accused Sahil, who allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old girl multiple times and then bashed her head in with a stone, was taken to the crime spot. They have recorded the statements of Sakshi's friend Praveen, Bhavna, Jhabru and Neetu. According to reports, Sahil, an AC mechanic by profession, was shy in nature and would not interact with others much. He had quit going to school years ago and was addicted to drugs. His social media profile says he is a friend of late Sidhu Moosewala.

At the time of the incident, Sahil's friends -- Veeru, Azad, Pradeep -- were near the scene of the crime when he allegedly murdered the girl. He talked to Azad around the time he killed Sakshi. The police are investigating the possibility of Azad's complicity in the crime.

The police have found out that Sakshi used to talk to Sahil via Instagram. Since she didn't have her smartphone, she would talk to Sahil via her Instagram account.

According to NBT, Sahil told the police that Sakshi used to come to the Shahbad Dairy area regularly. He didn't call or text Sakshi on the day of the murder.

Sahil told the police that Sakshi said some "insulting words" to him. Miffed, he followed her and attacked her with a knife.

Her father Janakraj told the police that she knew Sahil for over a year. He had advised her to concentrate on her studies as she was very young, and stay away from Sahil.

She had sent Sahil an audio message on WhatsApp. "Tu gali ka badmash hai, kaha gayi teri badmashi (you are a local goon, why don't you show your might). He had bought a knife from Haridwar 15 days ago. They fought on May 27. He had warned Bhavna and Jhabru to keep away from Sakshi. He allegedly committed the crime as he felt insulted.

The police have found Sahil's phone. They are searching for his knife. The police are also analyzing their social media accounts.

Sahil, 20, also told the police that Sakshi wanted to get back to her ex-boyfriend Praveen Jain because he had a motorcycle. She had been ignoring his calls. The name ‘Praveen’ was also tattooed on the victim’s arm at the time of her death, according to the police.