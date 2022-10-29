Saharanpur, UP: Shamli man burns mother-in-law alive as wife refuses to go home with him

Crimes against women in UP (File)

In a shocking incident, a man from UP's Shamli burnt his mother-in-law alive as his wife refused to go home with him. The incident took place in Saharanpur's Janakpuri police station.

26-year-old Nitin's wife Ritika had been living with her parents for the past two weeks he came on Saturday to take her home. She, however, refused.

Upset with the refusal, Nitin allegedly poured petrol on his wife and 45-year-old mother-in-law Payal and set them on fire.

While Payal died of her injuries, Ritika is in critical condition.

Nitin is also injured.

They got married earlier this year, police said, PTI reported.