UP, Saharanpur: College student dies by suicide as family members lynched Muslim lover

Saharanpur police (Representational)

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide after he family members thrashed her Muslim boyfriend to death for being in a relationship with her. The incident took place in Saharanpur's Maniharan locality.

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old college student Tannu Saini. The man's name was Zia-ur-Rehman.

Rehman had gone to Saini's house to meet her where her family members caught him. They thrashed him mercilessly. He died in a hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

The police haven't received an FIR in this regard, IANS reported.

The police have deployed additional force to maintain law and order.

