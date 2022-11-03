Search icon
UP, Saharanpur: College student dies by suicide as family members lynched Muslim lover

UP: The police have deployed additional force to maintain law and order.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide after he family members thrashed her Muslim boyfriend to death for being in a relationship with her. The incident took place in Saharanpur's Maniharan locality. 

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old college student Tannu Saini. The man's name was Zia-ur-Rehman. 

Rehman had gone to Saini's house to meet her where her family members caught him. They thrashed him mercilessly. He died in a hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. 

The police haven't received an FIR in this regard, IANS reported. 

The police have deployed additional force to maintain law and order. 

