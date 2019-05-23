Saharanpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BSP's Haji Fazulrahman wins by 22,417 votes

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal contested against Imran Masood of the Congress and Haji Fazulrahman of the SP-BSP-RLD 'Mahagathbandhan' who was contesting on a BSP ticket.

The constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Election Results 2019

HAJI FAZLUR REHMAN (BSP) - 514139 (41.74%), RAGHAV LAKHANPAL (BJP) - 491722 (39.92%), IMRAN MASOOD (Congress) - 207068 (16.81%)

Constituency profile

Lakhanpal won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating Congress' Imran Masood with a margin of 65,000 votes. As Congress candidate in 2014, Masood had made controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He was arrested ahead of the polling for his "chop Narendra Modi into pieces" remark.

In 2009, the seat was won by BSP's Jagdish Singh Rana who came third in the 2014 polls. Before that, Rasheed Masood, the uncle of Imran Masood had won the seat in 2004. Rasheed Masood represented Saharanpur in Lok Sabha five times, first time in 1977.

Saharanpur parliamentary constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments: Behat, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Nagar, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).