Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar suspended from Railways job

New Delhi: Olympian Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police from near Mundka metro station on Sunday morning in the Junior Wrestler Sagar Dhankar Murder Case, has received a big blow. Northern Railway has suspended Sushil from his job after allegations of murder. This information has been given by Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

Earlier, the Delhi government had rejected his application to extend the job validity. The application was forwarded to the Northern Railway Department by the government where he was posted. Sushil was on deputation in Delhi government from 2015 and his tenure was extended till 2020 but he wanted to extend it in 2021 also.

After the arrest in the murder case, now dark clouds have started looming over the Padmashree award won by Sushil. However, only after the court's decision in this regard, the Home Ministry can take the next step. Sushil Kumar has been awarded the Padma Shri in 2011 for his contribution in the field of sports.

Sushil Kumar along with his aide had been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar in a brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police special team arrested Sushil Kumar and his right-hand man Ajay Kumar when they were going to meet one of their acquaintances.

During the interrogation, Sushil confessed he only wanted to teach a lesson to the deceased so that no one would mess with him in the future or consider him weak. He confessed that he had no intentions to murder Sagar Dhankar.