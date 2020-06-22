'Safoora Zargar created turmoil, imperiled national security': Delhi Police tells High Court

Headlines

Super blue moon lit up night skies, netizens fill social media with beautiful pictures

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Chandrayaan-3: India's third moon mission to end in next 7 days; here's all you need to know

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad shine as Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Super blue moon lit up night skies, netizens fill social media with beautiful pictures

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeIndia

India

'Safoora Zargar created turmoil, imperiled national security': Delhi Police tells High Court

The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing in the bail plea today and put up the matter for tomorrow on the ground that it may help summarily decide the issue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2020, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police on Monday submitted before the High Court that student activist Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in a case related to northeast Delhi violence, created turmoil and imperiled national security.

Delhi Police made the above submissions in a status report sought by the Delhi High Court on a bail plea filed by Zargar, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

In its status report, the Delhi Police said that the accused was part of the conspiratorial design to not only cause disaffection but also the use of any means to cause death and injury to persons.

"The applicant/ accused was not only disposed towards creating turmoil to severely undermine public order and imperil national security but erode and frustrate the civil compact which holds our polity together," the status report said.

It also said that the case against Zargar is clearly made out from the statements recorded, which are corroborated not only by her own admissions but extensive documentary evidence which has been collected by the investigating agency so far, pointing towards potential serious leads that are also under investigation.

"The applicant/ accused combined with the other accused weaved a web of actions animated by an unlawful object of creating terror and disaffection. And notwithstanding her maintaining stealth and secrecy about her real designs the available circumstantial evidence clearly demonstrates that a protestation of innocence is phony, her actions are neither licit nor legitimate and she is clearly culpable of criminal wrongs or grave magnitude deserving no indulgence from this court," the status report said, "It is also extremely crucial to note here that direct evidence is not always available of a conspiratorial design and mere absence of a contemporaneous record does not even remotely suggest the absence of a case against the applicant/ accused because she stands clearly implicated by the evidence which stands unearthed by the investigation which is continuing even now and further trails of criminality is being unearthed."

The status report said that there is substantial cause for the arrest of the applicant and added that there are grave and compelling reasons that she remains in custody.

"Unless evidence in rebuttal is presented (which can only be at trial) she cannot claim to be innocent of the acquisition made against her, as alleged or otherwise, in her petition," Delhi Police said in the status report.

The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing in the bail plea today after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi sought an adjournment till tomorrow on the ground that it may help summarily decide the issue.

Safoora Zargar had moved the High Court challenging an order of a trial court in Delhi, which had dismissed her bail application. In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protests in various parts of north-east Delhi. She also took part in a protest and blocked a road near a Jafrabad metro station. Later, violence had broken out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

 

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Acro Yoga? How does this latest trend help you live a healthy life?

Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA alliance logo unveiling ceremony in Mumbai

Amid love jihad debate, Naseeruddin Shah reveals wife Ratna Pathak Shah never thought of converting: 'Mazhab kaise...'

Karan Johar shares he saw 'trailer of the century', netizens say 'this has to be Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan'

Apple rolls out invite Wanderlust September 12 event, teases new colour option for Apple iPhone 15 Pro

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE