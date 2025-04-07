The incident occurred on Ram Navami when several rallies were taken out across the city.

A controversial incident occurred in Prayagraj on Ram Navami, when a group of individuals carrying saffron flags climbed the gate of a dargah and raised religious slogans. Around 25 to 30 activists reportedly arrived on motorcycles in the Sikandra area, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and waving saffron flags.

A video circulating online shows members of the Hindu outfit Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch riding motorcycles to the Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah, also known as Ghazi Miyan ki Dargah. At the entrance, the group waved flags, and three men were seen climbing the gate, shouting slogans and displaying the flags from the top.

Police swiftly intervened, removing the individuals from the dargah premises. Legal action is being initiated against those involved, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar), Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

'There are five shrines at the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah. Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer 'chadar' at the dargah. Some people waved religious flags and raised slogans. They were immediately removed by the police deployed on the spot. Peace and order is maintained at the site,' the DCP said.

He also noted that departmental action is being taken against police personnel who were tasked with maintaining order at the spot.