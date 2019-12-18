Saffron-clad BJP men are rapists, says JMM leader Hemant Soren

Working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Hemant Soren, on Wednesday said that the saffron-clad BJP members remain unmarried and sexually assault women.

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Pakur, Soren said, "Aaj desh mein bahut-betiyon ko jalaya ja raha hai. Mujhe pata chala ki idhar UP CM Yogi ji bhi chakkar laga rahe hain gerua pehen ke. Ye woh log hain BJP ke log jo shaadi kum karte hain lekin gerua pehen bahu-betiyon ki izzat lootne ka kaam karte hain (Today many daughters are being burnt in the country. I got to know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also visiting the state here, wearing saffron. These are the BJP people who wear saffron clothes, remain unmarried and sexually assault women)."

The statement comes as today marks the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The polls will be held in five phases with four already concluded and the last phase scheduled for December 20.

Soren also raised the issue of NRC and CAA which have caused widespread protests and public outrage in several parts of the country.

"They will ask you to vote in the name of NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but never in the name of Sardar Patel's statue. They have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Sardar Patel's values. They want people to fight with each other and vote in the name of caste and religion," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

The incumbent state government is led by the alliance of BJP and AJSU. The JMM, Congress and RJD are trying their hands to take power from the Ragubhar Das led coalition.

(With inputs from ANI)