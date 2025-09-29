Sadhvi Pragya Thakur provokes fury with inflammatory comments on minorities, non-Hindus, urges women to...

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal, has ignited a firestorm with multiple inflammatory statements. She provoked women to take up arms against enemies who try to enter their homes. She even urged them to boycott minorities.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal, has ignited a firestorm with multiple inflammatory statements during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event in Bhopal's Chhola Mandir area. While she was addressing the Durga Vahini's Path Sanchalan ceremony, Thakur publicly requested Hindu women to take up weapons, sharpen them, and be prepared to “cut enemies in half” if they crossed their homes' thresholds.

Pragya Thakur incites violence with her comments

What seemed a provocative speech, Thakur, pointing to the thousands of women and girls in the crowd, said, “Yes, I said you should keep weapons in your homes. Keep them sharp. When our daughters are abducted and their bodies are thrown on the road, it causes immense pain. To release that pain, when the enemy comes, they should be cut in half.”

The former MP further called for a boycott of minorities both socially and economically. She even accused them of practicing “love jihad” and claimed that they “trap Hindu women by deceit, even exploiting familial relationships such as Raksha Bandhan.” She even pushed women to vow not to “let non-believers enter your homes. We will neither eat nor buy anything from them. These small pledges are very big for protecting society.”

She also mentioned non-Hindus in her fiery speech, saying that they must be beaten up if found selling prasad outside Hindu temples. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case.

Sadhvi sparks outrage with her words

Apart from minorities and non-Hindus, she also targeted Jawaharlal Nehru in an indirect attack on him, calling him a man of “poor character and conduct” who “sent his clothes to Paris for washing” and “betrayed the country after independence.”

Her controversial comments drew bitter reactions from the political circles. Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Umang Singhar, called her sharp verbal attack “objectionable” and accused the BJP of stoking communal divisions to divert attention from core issues.

"The BJP accuses others of playing Hindu-Muslim politics, but its own leaders make such provocative statements from public platforms. Pragya Thakur is a repeat offender. At a time when Madhya Pradesh is grappling with unemployment, inflation, and recruitment scams, the BJP uses such rhetoric to mislead the public," Singhar said.