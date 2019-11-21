Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur nominated for parliamentary committee on defence headed by Rajnath Singh

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to be part of Defence Ministry's Parliamentary Consultative Committee headed by Rajnath Singh.

The 21-member panel also includes opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) A Raja and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar among others.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in her so far tenure as Bhopal MP has been part of a number of controversies. She was criticised for her views when she said that they have not become parliamentarians to clean sewages or toilets.

Addressing questions on what kind of an MP do people want in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, Pragya Thakur said, "Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya (toilets) saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. (We have not been made Member of Parliament (MP) to clean drains or gutters. We have not been made MPs to clean your toilets, but we will remain fully honest towards the work for which we have been elected for.)

A first time MP, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur defeated Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh with a margin of 3,64,822 votes from Bhopal parliamentary constituency in 2019 General elections.

Following her victory in the general election, Pragya Singh Thakur said, "We work together, India will develop, Bhopal will develop."