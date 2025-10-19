Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur makes SHOCKING statements on Hindu daughters, urges parents to 'break leg if they visit non-hindu...'

Ex-BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has made shocking comments on girls in a religious event in Bhopal, that has now gone viral. In her comments in hindu girls, she asked parents to beat and even break legs of their daughters.

Ex-BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has made shocking comments on girls in a religious event in Bhopal, that has now gone viral. In her comments in hindu girls, she asked parents to beat and even break legs of their daughters if they visit to non-hindu houses, and do not obey or listen their parents.

Pragya Singh Thakur said, 'If our girl tries to go to a non-Hindu man, do not spare breaking her legs. Because someone who does not follow our values, who does not listen, must be disciplined.'

"If, for the good of your child, you have to beat them, do not hold back - when parents chastise children, they do so for a better future, not to tear them to pieces. When a daughter is born, mothers rejoice and say Lakshmi has come into the house; everyone congratulates them. But when she grows up, she goes off to become someone’s wife (of another faith)," she said.

Thakur said , "Strengthen your mind, and make it so strong that if our daughter does not obey us, if she goes to a non-Hindu's house, leave no stone unturned in considering breaking her legs. Those who do not obey the values and do not listen to their parents must be punished. If you have to beat your children for their well-being, do not step back."

Thakur said 'parents to be more vigilant towards girls who do not follow values, do not listen to parents, do not respect elders, and are ready to run away from home.'

"Don't let them leave your homes, stop them either by beating, explaining to them, calming them down, loving or scolding them," she added.