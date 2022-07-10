Sadhna Gupta passes away: Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife and what Akhilesh wrote about her in his biography?

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhna Gupta - File Photos

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Saturday. She breathed her last after suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months.

Sadhna was Mulayam’s second wife whom he had married after the death of his first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maalti Devi, in 2003.

Before marrying Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sadhna was married to Chandra Prakash Gupta, a grocer from Farrukhabad, in 1986. They got divorced in 1990.

In his biography, Badlav Ki Lehar, Akhilesh Yadav wrote about how his father met Sadhna Gupta, who was 20 years younger to him.

When Mulayam was emerging as an alternative in Uttar Pradesh politics in the early 1980s, his mother Murti Devi used to remain ill and was admitted to the Saifai medical college.

Sadhna, a nursing student, was appointed to take care of Murti Devi. In one instance mentioned in the book, a nurse looking after Murti Devi was administering her a wrong injection, and Sadhna intervened. It was then that Mulayam developed feelings for Sadhna.

Soon after, the two got married, but this was not revealed in public. Official confirmation of their marriage came in 2007, when Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in an affidavit that Sadhana Gupta was his wife and Prateek Yadav was his son.

Sadhna gained prominence in public and Yadav family after the death of Maalti Devi in 2003.

According to reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav was listed as Prateek's father on his school form in 1994. Prateek Yadav is Sadhna’s son from her first marriage. Prateek is a businessman while his wife Aparna Yadav is a BJP leader.