Sadhguru welcomes Uttarakhand Government's move to free temples from state control

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation on Friday (April 9) said it was a matter of great joy that the Uttarakhand Government had freed 51 temples including the famed Badrinath and Kedarnath from state control.

In line with his cause to free Hindu temples from Government control, Sadhguru urged all state governments to show willingness and sort out the complex issues and ensure that all obstacles are cleared. The spiritual leaders’s message comes after Uttrakhand CM Tirat Singh Rawat, in a historic decision, overturned the decision made by his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“This is a very big step for the Hindu aastha (belief) because the Hindu aastha should be in the hands of the community. Without the heart of a devotee, there is no aastha”, he added.

"Congratulations Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, to govt of Uttarakhand & to all others who supported the #FreeTemples movement including media houses, over 3 cr people, & many spiritual & religious leaders who have stood up for this cause. I express my utmost gratitude to everyone," Sadhguru said in a tweet, along with a video message.

He added that the Government can improve the infrastructure and make transportation more convenient, but the temples itself must be run by the devotees. “I am glad the Uttarkhand government has realised this and my particular congratulations and blessings to the Honourable Chief Minister” he added.

When Tamil Nadu was gearing up for polls, Sadhguru launched a nationwide campaign to free temples in the southern state from government control. He said that more than 3 crore people have voiced their support for the movement.

This campaign has seen celebrities, politicians, industry leaders and media representatives joining the ordinary citizens in appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to end the discriminatory practice of managing Hindu spaces of worship. Sadhguru said he will work with new government to free Tamil Nadu temples.