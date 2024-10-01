Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

BMW launches CE 02 electric scooter in India; price starts at Rs…

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

HomeIndia

India

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage

A police team searched Isha Foundation’s ashram following a court directive, investigating claims of two women being held against their will and other criminal allegations.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage
Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A team of 150 police officers carried out a search operation at the Isha Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, on Tuesday, October 1. This action was in response to a directive from the Madras High Court, which had requested a report on any criminal cases linked to the foundation. Led by an Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police, the search involved three Deputy Superintendents and focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents while inspecting the premises.

The search stemmed from a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. S. Kamaraj, a retired professor. He claimed that his two daughters, Geetha (42) and Latha Kamaraj (39), were being held against their will at the Isha Foundation. According to Kamaraj, the foundation had brainwashed his daughters into renouncing their regular lives, forcing them into a monastic lifestyle and cutting off contact with their family.

In court, Kamaraj provided details about his daughters' previous successful careers before they became involved with the foundation. Geetha, a postgraduate in mechatronics from a prestigious UK university, worked in a high-paying job before her divorce in 2008. It was after this divorce that she began attending yoga classes at Isha. Her younger sister, Latha, a software engineer, soon joined her and also decided to live permanently at the ashram.

Kamaraj further alleged that the foundation administered food and medicines that dulled his daughters’ cognitive abilities, which led them to cut ties with their family. He also highlighted a recent case involving a doctor at the foundation, who was accused of molesting 12 girls at a government school, as evidence of potential misconduct at the organization.

In response, the daughters denied their father's claims, stating in court that they were staying at the ashram of their own free will. Despite this, the court, led by Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam, expressed scepticism. The judges questioned the apparent contradictions in Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s lifestyle, noting that while he had arranged for his daughter to marry and settle down, he was allegedly encouraging young women at the foundation to embrace monastic lives.

Isha Foundation defended itself through its counsel, arguing that the sisters had made their own decisions and that adults have the right to choose their paths. The foundation also issued a statement clarifying that it does not force anyone to marry or take up a monastic life, leaving such choices to individuals. They added that previous investigations against them had proven baseless and that the court had granted a stay on another related criminal complaint.

The court has now directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to submit a comprehensive report on the criminal cases against the foundation by October 4.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This low-budget film is highest-rated Indian movie, it's not Sholay, Satya, Guide, Lagaan, Anand

This low-budget film is highest-rated Indian movie, it's not Sholay, Satya, Guide, Lagaan, Anand

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Meet man who never went to college, learned coding through internet, sold his app for Rs 4160000000 to...

Meet man who never went to college, learned coding through internet, sold his app for Rs 4160000000 to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement