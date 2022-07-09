Sadhana Gupta dies: How did Mulayam Singh Yadav meet second wife Sadhana Gupta?

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhana Gupta got married in 2003. (File)

Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhana Gupta, passed away on Saturday in Gurgaon's Medanta Medicity hospital. Sadhana Gupta had been ill for several days. She was airlifted to the hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties. She was a diabteic and had a lung infection. She is the mother of Prateek Yadav and mother-in-law of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's first wife, Maalti Devi, had been severely ill since 1973. In 1982, when the Congress was developing fissures across the country, Mulayam Singh Yadav emerged as an alternative in Uttar Pradesh's politics. Sadhana Gupta was a nursing student at that time. She had a deep interest in politics and would visit political events.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's mother Murti Dev used to remain ill at that time. She was admitted to the Saifai medical college. It was a coincidence that Gupta was appointed to take care of her.

According to unconfirmed reports, Gupta had stopped a nurse from administering a wrong injection to Yadav's mother. When he came to know about her, he was impressed.

Sadhana Gupta was married to UP's Chandraprakash Gupta. They had a son, Prateek Yadav. They, however, got separated after a few years. After some time, Sadhana moved to Lucknow.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhana Gupta got married in 2003, after the death of Maalti Devi.

However, it was officially revealed only in 2007, when Yadav said in an affidavit that Sadhana Gupta was his wife and Prateek was his son.