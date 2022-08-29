'Saddened to see the devastation': PM Modi on Pakistan floods

Photo: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the destruction wrought by the floods in Pakistan and expressed his wish for a speedy return to normality. In total, the floods have displaced millions of people, many of them women and children. More than 1,100 people have been confirmed dead in Pakistan's catastrophic floods as of Monday.

Extreme destruction has been caused by the floods in the provinces of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and the south Punjab area, as well as Balochistan and Sindh.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi said in a tweet.

One-seventh of Pakistan's population, or 33 million people, have been displaced because of the crisis, and the government, which is headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is desperately short on funds and has issued an urgent request for assistance.

National Disaster Management Authority, the primary national organisation in Pakistan responsible with dealing with natural catastrophes, said on Monday that at least 1,061 people had died and 1,575 had been wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)