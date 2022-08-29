Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Saddened to see the devastation': PM Modi on Pakistan floods

The Pakistani government has indicated it would think about allowing import of Indian vegetables and other foodstuffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

'Saddened to see the devastation': PM Modi on Pakistan floods
Photo: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the destruction wrought by the floods in Pakistan and expressed his wish for a speedy return to normality. In total, the floods have displaced millions of people, many of them women and children. More than 1,100 people have been confirmed dead in Pakistan's catastrophic floods as of Monday. 

Also, READ: Gurugram: Man, rescued from life, beats up liftman and guard; incident caught on camera

Extreme destruction has been caused by the floods in the provinces of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and the south Punjab area, as well as Balochistan and Sindh.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi said in a tweet.

One-seventh of Pakistan's population, or 33 million people, have been displaced because of the crisis, and the government, which is headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is desperately short on funds and has issued an urgent request for assistance.

National Disaster Management Authority, the primary national organisation in Pakistan responsible with dealing with natural catastrophes, said on Monday that at least 1,061 people had died and 1,575 had been wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.