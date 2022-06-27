SAD(A)’s Simranjit Singh Mann credits Khalistani militant for his victory in Sangrur bypolls, sparks row

File photo

Simranjit Singh Mann from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) won the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls 2022 in Punjab with a clean sweep, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmail Singh. Though Mann won with a clear majority, his credits for his victory sparked controversy in Punjab.

SAD(A) leader Simranjit Singh Mann attributed his win in the Sangrur bypolls to Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was accused of fleeing arrest by hiding in Amritsar’s Golden Temple, leading to the controversial Operation Blue Star.

Mann’s credit for his victory sparked a major row as many political leaders slammed his comments and praises for Bhindranwale. As per media reports, Simranjit Singh Mann also talked about raising the issues of the "Indian Army's atrocities in Kashmir" in parliament.

The SAD(A) leader also said that he would raise the issue of the “killing of tribal people in Bihar and Chhattisgarh calling them Naxalites". After his controversial remarks on Bhindranwale, Congress raised concern over his win in the Sangrur constituency.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Democracy has lost today.” Taking to Twitter, Surjewala wrote, “Punjab can't be pushed back in the blind alley of violence and terrorism. If what is reported is true, Democracy lost today in Sangrur.”

Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also slammed Mann and said, “The mandate given by people is always supreme and this time it has tipped in favour of Simranjit Singh Mann. However, Mann's ideology has proven toxic for Punjab and our nation in the past. His Khalistani agenda is a threat to the peace and integrity of Punjab and country.”

While speaking about the Khalistani militant after his victory in Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann had said, “It is a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has given.”

As per ANI reports, Mann said, “The Sikh community is very upset with the death of Deep Singh Sidhu and Sidhu Moose Wala and now the Indian government will not behave in the same way that it is behaving with the Muslims like their localities are being questioned, like the Indian Army is committing atrocities in Kashmir and killing Muslims on a daily basis.”

