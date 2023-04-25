Search icon
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; held record of youngest and oldest Punjab CM

SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has passed away at the age of 95 due to complications occurring during his old age.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (Photo - Twitter)

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has passed away at the age of 95. He passed away at a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali on April 25 after being hospitalised for several days.

Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal had been hospitalised several days ago in Mohali after he had experienced difficulties in breathing and was transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away at the age of 95, is survived by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also the SAD chief, and his daughter Parneet Kaur, who got married to Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

He was one of the most respected and influential political leaders in Punjab, and holds the record of being the youngest CM and oldest CM in the state, holding the top post multiple times during his long political tenure.

Badal also contested in the 2022 Punjab elections, making this the 13th assembly election that he had contested in his career. In his last few months, Parkash Singh Badal spent his entire time at his multiple residences in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana.

Badal became the youngest sarpanch in the history of Badal village in the year 1952 and went on to become the youngest CM in the history of Punjab in 1970. After winning the elections in 2012, he became the oldest Chief Minister of Punjab at the age of 84.

 

