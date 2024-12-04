INDIA

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal shot at Golden Temple

On Wednesday, gunfire erupted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, where leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, were engaged in a religious penance known as 'seva.' This act of service was mandated by Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a consequence of their past actions during their governance from 2007 to 2017.