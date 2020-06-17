Sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain: PM Modi on death of 20 jawans in Ladakh face-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain as he paid a heartily tribute to jawans who laid their lives for the nation in the violent face-off with Chinese troops.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," the Prime Minister said.

He was speaking to chief ministers of various states and UTs during a virtual conference to discuss COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

(With ANI inputs)