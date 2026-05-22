'Sacrifice can't be expected only from citizens': Kamal Haasan questions high VAT on petrol, diesel

In a video shared by Kamal Haasan on his X handle, he urged the Centre and state governments to reduce the tax on fuel to lessen the burden on citizens over rising petrol and diesel prices.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan questioned the taxes imposed by the Centre and the state governments, like VAT on petrol and diesel, amid the ongoing energy crisis in the Middle East. In a video message posted on his X handle on Friday, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) emphasised that the financial burden of a global crisis should not be shouldered on citizens alone.

''Sacrifice cannot be expected only from citizens. Governments, too, must share the burden. Therefore, I request the PM to convene a national summit of all Chief Ministers,'' Kamal Haasan said in his X video.

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India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before - through unity and shared sacrifice. This moment calls for the same national spirit again.pic.twitter.com/Mi56m0I4pD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2026

''States taxes like VAT on petrol and diesel should be reduced. Secondly, train, metro, and bus fares should be reduced so that more people can shift away from private vehicles,'' he added.

Kamal Haasan praises Narendra Modi

Apart from this, Kamal Haasan also praised PM Narendra Modi's role in increasing India's solar and wind energy capacity and added, ''India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before through unity and shared sacrifice. The moment calls for the same national spirit again. In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain. As a centrist, I must acknowledge good work irrespective of my political alliances. Under the PM's leadership, India's solar and wind energy capacity has increased over the last decade. I'm encouraged by recent investments in coal gasification, renewable energy, and nuclear energy. These are important steps to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and gas.''