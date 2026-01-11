Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted

Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of faking her 'disability' to secure additional UPSC attempts, and reservation, has come into spotlight once again. Khedkar has made allegations that a house help had drugged her and her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar.

Ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was accused of faking her 'disability' to secure additional UPSC attempts, and reservation, has come into spotlight once again. Khedkar has made allegations that a house help had drugged her and her parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, unconscious at their bungalow on Baner road and tied with ropes. Puja Khedkar informed the Chaturshringi police station about the alleged theft, and the Pune Police has initiate the probe into this matter.

Puja Khedkar informs police

Puja Khedkar and her family, lived with several house helps. She claimed that a house help administered sedatives to her and her parents, rendered them unconscious, tied them up, and decamped with their mobile phones and some valuables. The Nepali house help, who came just eight days ago, is said to be the main suspect.



Puja Khedkar claimed that she managed to free herself using a door latch and alerted the police using another phone, where she claimed that many of her valualed have been stolen. However, no formal FIR has been registered yet.

Puja Khedkar and family in trouble

Puja Khedkar, 2023 batch IAS trained of Maharashtra cadre, was transferred and is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits, however she has denied these allegations.

An fir was registered against Puja's mother, Manorama Khedkar after a road-rage case, in which the family is accused of kidnapping truck driver after the collision on the Mulund-Airoli road in Navi Mumbai. She is also accused in pointing a pistol during a dispute with local farmers over land