‘Sack shameless man immediately’: Karnataka minister slaps woman on camera; Congress slams BJP, PM Modi

Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps woman on camera (Photo - Twitter)

In a viral video that has sparked a lot of outrage on social media, a minister in Karnataka can be seen slapping a woman on camera while surrounded by his security personnel during a seemingly public event. The video has now been shared by multiple Congress leaders on social media.

The video shows Karnataka minister V Somanna, who is a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, slapping a woman who had approached him during an event where he was distributing land titles. Now, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an explanation from the minister.

A woman approached Somanna during the event, while he was surrounded by both male and female security personnel. Just as she confronted the minister, he slapped her, after which she promptly touch his feet in the viral clip.

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

Sharing the video on social media, several Congress leaders slammed the BJP government in Karnataka, urging CM Basavaraj Bommai to fire the minister from his post in the state cabinet. Congress leaders also took potshots at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

V Somanna is the minister of infrastructure development in Karnataka, and it was alleged that the altercations between him and the woman took place because the beneficiaries for the distribution of the title deeds were not appropriately selected.

Tweeting the video, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Arrogance has gone to the heads of BJP minister and leaders in Karnataka. On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of #40PercentComission & on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power. Where is our PM? Will u dismiss the Minister, Mr. Bommai?”

Demanding that Somanna be fired from his post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “What a difference from the way Rahul Gandhi began the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!”

