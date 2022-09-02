Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sack Delhi LG for illegal award of contract to daughter: AAP to PM Modi

AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Sack Delhi LG for illegal award of contract to daughter: AAP to PM Modi
The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena, Sanjay Singh said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi LG V K Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for the interior design of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly awarding the contract to his daughter in violation of the law.

"LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh charged.

The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.

The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.

"Delhi LG can't' escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching the court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking "how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.