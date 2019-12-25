Sachin's security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday reshuffled the security cover of numerous leaders including Sachin Tendulkar, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Anna Hazare, among others.

The security cover of former Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was withdrawn. He was given 'X' security until now. This means he will no longer have a round-the-clock police constable with him, however, he will have an escort whenever he steps out of the home.

Shiv Sena leader and first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray's security cover has been upgraded from 'Y+' to 'Z' citing more public exposure by the threat perception committee.

Security of social activist Anna Hazare has been downgraded to 'Y+' from 'Z' category. Former Uttar Pradesh governor and BJP leader Ram Naik’s security has also been downgraded from 'Z+' to 'X'. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has been lowered too. They will no longer have an escort.

The rejig was done based on the threat perception. Out of 97 persons in Maharashtra, the security cover for 29 people was reduced or enhanced, while 16 were de-categorised by the threat perception committee.