Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Twitter flooded with memes after Cong leader arrives in Delhi
Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP soon after reports of him arriving in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi emerged.
Sachin Pilot
Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday arrived in Delhi and has sought time for meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
Soon after the reports emerged, Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP very soon like Jyotiraditya Scindia, who formally joined the saffron party in March after being associated with Congress for years.
The microblogging website was flooded with memes on the development that is likely to affect Rajasthan politics.
After reaching Delhi with 25 MLAs #Sachinpilot to Gehlot:#RajasthanPolitics pic.twitter.com/HtTbFHOcDZ— Richa Dubey (@Ri_Duu) July 12, 2020
#Sachinpilot Left congress party and Arrives in delhi with 25 Mlas #Congress Be like:- pic.twitter.com/tAVVzYPJnC— Aayushee (@i_u_c_) July 12, 2020
After successfully arriving at Delhi with 25 MLA's
Sachin pilot to Gehlot* #Sachinpilot #RajasthanPolitics pic.twitter.com/FpXweAgiLz— Harsh Madhogaria (@Harsh10052000) July 12, 2020
#Sachinpilot arrived in Delhi with 25 MLA's.
Meanwhile Ashok Gehlot to remaining MLA's: pic.twitter.com/FrogYKxXpR— Anand Verma (@clickanand) July 12, 2020
#Sachinpilot after joing @BJP4India , Le #ashokgahlot to CM chair pic.twitter.com/Y5soF1MbD0— Adhik Roy 2.0 (@NoToSickularism) July 12, 2020
No one :
Literally no one :#Sachinpilot to his 25 MLAs in Delhi :@SachinPilot pic.twitter.com/JJelNuQLRx— Abhimanyu (@Abhiman75592914) July 12, 2020
Sachinpilot to Congress :#Sachinpilot pic.twitter.com/MfWdfk8kfY— Nikhil Sharma (@NikhilS10654571) July 12, 2020
Sachin Pilot Arrives in delhi with 25 Mlas ... #Sachinpilot NOW BJP pic.twitter.com/IpGxbz0GdL— Jitendra Rajput (@vhp_jitendra) July 11, 2020
The sources quoted by IANS added that at least a dozen MLAs from Pilot's camp are also staying put in Delhi-NCR.
Congress MLA P.R. Meena, who is said to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the "step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan", the sources added.
Earlier, Gehlot had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha by-polls last month.