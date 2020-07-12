Trending#

Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Twitter flooded with memes after Cong leader arrives in Delhi

Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP soon after reports of him arriving in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi emerged.


Sachin Pilot

(Photo: Twitter/@SachinPilot)

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 11:06 AM IST

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday arrived in Delhi and has sought time for meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.

Soon after the reports emerged, Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP very soon like Jyotiraditya Scindia, who formally joined the saffron party in March after being associated with Congress for years. 

The microblogging website was flooded with memes on the development that is likely to affect Rajasthan politics.

The sources quoted by IANS added that at least a dozen MLAs from Pilot's camp are also staying put in Delhi-NCR.

Congress MLA P.R. Meena, who is said to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the "step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan", the sources added.

Earlier, Gehlot had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha by-polls last month.