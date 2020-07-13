Headlines

Sachin Pilot likely to be sacked from Congress but won't join BJP: Sources

Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot while BJP has hinted that he's unlikely to join the saffron party.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 09:53 AM IST

With the political developments in Rajasthan intensifying after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted against the Ashok Gehlot led government, the Congres party is likely to sack the former as the president of Rajasthan Congress.

Raghuveer Meena likely to be appointed as new Congress state president in place of Sachin Pilot, sources quoted by Zee News claimed.According to sources, Congress is in no mood to pacify Sachin Pilot and if he and his supporter MLAs fail to attend the legislative party meeting today, they are likely to be thrown out of the party.

Pilot has already confirmed that he and his supporting MLAs will not attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 10:30 am on Monday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.A whip has been issued for all Congress legislators to compulsorily attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Zee News sources have claimed that despite the speculations, BJP's central leadership has hinted that Pilot would not join the party.BJP is closely monitoring the situation in the state and it waiting for the disgruntled Congress leader's next move before taking any steps further.As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources quoted by news agency ANI has claimed.

