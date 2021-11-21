Sachin Pilot calls Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle ‘big message’, welcomes decision

Prominent Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot expressed his happiness regarding the decision of the Ashok Gehlot-led government to reshuffle the cabinet in the state, and introduce 15 new ministers.

Sachin Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan due to an internal conflict within the Congress party in the state last year. As the state cabinet stands reshuffled, Pilot said that he is happy over the inclusion of Dalits in the team of ministers.

While talking to the reporters, Sachin Pilot said, “Four Dalits have been included in the Cabinet. This is a big message. At the same time, the representation of tribals and women has been increased. This was a necessary step and the party and the government worked hard to take it forward.”

He said that reshuffling the cabinet of Rajasthan puts forward a “big message” and can bring about a positive change in the future of Congress. He also said that he is confident about the party’s win in the Rajasthan assembly elections in 2023.

He said, “This decision (reshuffle) has been taken in a very comprehensive, accurate, and thoughtful manner. I am happy that the issues raised, including increasing representation of Dalits, have been addressed by the party leadership.”

The Congress leader further said that he had tried his best to make sure that the Rajasthan cabinet had the representation of SC and women in the past. He said that the decision to have representation of these groups should be welcomed as it is “very important”.

“The work has been done to give representation, participation in proper proportion, to the section which has always stood with the Congress. For this, I thank Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, and Govind Singh Dotasra. They discussed with all the leaders and such a big reshuffle has been done in a very comprehensive approach and after taking feedback from all the leaders and workers,” Pilot further added.

